The United Kingdom and Germany have confirmed their first two cases of the new Omicron strain of coronavirus, linked to travel from southern Africa.

The variant has prompted several countries to impose restrictions such as travel bans on several southern African countries, against the advice of the World Health Organization, while others have imposed fresh lockdowns to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Omicron variant, which scientists said has a high number of mutations, was first detected in South Africa last week. In addition to the UK, cases have been reported in travellers in Belgium, Israel and Hong Kong.

The mutations in Omicron, also known as B.1.1.529, could help the virus evade the body’s immune response and make it more transmissible, according to scientists. It could take weeks to know if current vaccines are less effective against it.

Meanwhile UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced “temporary and precautionary” measures to be reviewed in three weeks, alongside a “boost” to the booster campaign.

Mask rules will be mandatory in shops and on public transport in the UK, Omicron contacts will have to self-isolate and new arrivals will have to quarantine until they test negative for coronavirus.

Johnson warned the new variant could reduce the effectiveness of vaccines, as he announced a strengthening of England’s rules at a Downing Street press conference, after the infections were identified in Nottingham and Brentwood in Essex.

He said the UK is still in a “much, much stronger position” to tackle the Omicron variant because of its vaccination programme.

“There’s nothing that we’ve announced tonight that changes for the position for hospitality and … I believe that as a result of the vaccination programme and of the booster programme that is going very, very fast now that the UK is in a much, much stronger position,” he told a news conference.

“And it’s in order to retain that strong position that we’re taking the sensible precautionary steps that we are taking today.”

In another development, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State Department have advised against travel to eight southern African countries after the White House announced new travel restrictions.

The CDC raised its travel recommendation to “Level Four: Very High” for South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mozambique, Malawi, Lesotho, Eswatini and Botswana while the State Department issued parallel “Do Not Travel” advisories.

On Monday, the CDC had lowered its COVID-19 travel advisory for South Africa to “Level 1: Low.”

Two cases of the Omicron variant in Germany were detected in the southern German state of Bavaria, the regional health ministry has said.

The two infected people entered Germany at Munich airport on November 24, before Germany designated South Africa as a virus-variant area, and are now isolating, the ministry said.