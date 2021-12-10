The United Kingdom’s Foreign Development and Commonwealth Office (FCDO) and Cybersafe Foundation, a non-governmental organization, have launched Digi-Girls programme designed to empower women and girls for the digital economy.

Speaking at the launch, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, said improving girls’ access to education is a key part of the UK’s G7 Presidency and is at the heart of global efforts to build back better from the pandemic.

“Over the next six months, the Digi-Girls programme will provide basic and intermediate digital skills training to 2400 vulnerable women and girls, this include mentorship, internship placements and entrepreneurship opportunities,” she said.

Laing added that she believes the programme will also contribute to addressing the digital inequality in Nigeria – that currently holds a 15 per cent gender gap against women.

“To this end, the UK government will continue to support Nigeria in its bold ambition to create 100 million jobs in 10 years and we believe that the digital economy can play a major part in unlocking this,” she added.

Responding the Executive Director, founder Cybersafe foundation, Confidence Staveley said, “Across the world there is a vast untapped resource – girls whose education has been cut short or denied altogether, who could be leading efforts to pull their communities out of poverty.”