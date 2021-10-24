United Kingdom government’s investment in agriculture has expanded market access and catalysed private sector investments to create economic opportunities for smallholder farmers in Northern Nigeria.

Indications to this development emerged when the UK aid funded programme, Propcom Mai-karfi hosted an event with key stakeholders in the agriculture sector in Abuja on Thursday to provide more assistance to smallholder farmers in Nigeria’s rural communities.

According to a statement issued by the Press & Public Affairs Officer/ Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Ndidi Amaka Eze, Propcom Mai-karfi supported over 1.25 million women and men in Northern Nigeria to generate over N37 billion in incomes over the past 9 years.

Speaking during the event, UK’s Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, said “We are very pleased to be able to celebrate today with all our partners the impact Propcom Mai-Karfi has made in Northern Nigeria over the last 9 years.

“Its success has only been possible due to the drive, motivation, and willingness of our partners to adopt the market-driven approaches that ultimately create greater economic opportunities for poor men and women. The UK remains committed to supporting inclusive and climate resilient growth in Nigeria, and we look forward to continuing these partnerships.”

Commissioner of Agriculture, Kaduna State, Hajiya Halima Lawal in her remarks said, “I want to applaud the UK Government and to offer my congratulations to the entire Propcom Mai-karfi team for the considerable achievements in developing agriculture over the years, especially in promoting pro-poor opportunities and inclusive market growth in Northern Nigeria, and thereby improving the livelihood of citizens in our State and the region. As a State, we remain committed to facilitating and attracting investments and look forward with keen anticipation to future collaborations with the UK government.”

Kevin Gager, National Team Leader, Propcom Mai-karfi, said “Defining and/or sustaining various paths to economic recovery and growth demands that existing knowledge and experiences be accounted for in the process. Propcom’s closing event offered up our wealth of experience for everyone to share in the future development efforts in Northern Nigeria.”

Propcom Mai-karfi deployed the ‘Making Markets Work for the Poor – M4P’ approach which focuses on tackling the constraints that affect the markets that poor people participate in so that they can derive higher benefits and values from better functioning market systems.