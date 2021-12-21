United Kingdom (UK) and Kaduna State government have begun the sensitisation of religious and traditional leaders on Early Childhood Development (ECD) and Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health (ASRH).

The desk officer, School Health, Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board, Malam Kabir Lawal, said in Zaria on Monday that the move was to mobilise support for effective implementation of ECD and ASRH programmes.

According to Lawal, the one-day orientation is being supported by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), under its Lafiya project, a UK, and Nigeria Partnership for Health.

He said the objective of the sensitisation was to familiarise the participants with the concepts of ECD, ASRH and reproductive health, maternal, newborn and child nutrition.

This, according to him, will enable the participants to identify barriers to effective ECD and ASRH programmes and be able to proffer ways forward.

He added that the orientation also provided an avenue to enlist the support of the religious and traditional leaders for the effective implementation of the ECD and ASRH programmes.

One of the resource persons, Hajiya Amina Ndatsu explained that ECD was about the survival, growth, and development of the child, from conception to five years.

Ndatsu said that child development involves the care, support, and all interventions a child receives to enable children to survive, thrive, grow, develop, and reach their potential.

She pointed out that the provision of all forms of support and interventions for ECD was multi-sectoral, covering health, education, nutrition, and child protection among others.

Another resource person, Mr Abdulrahaman Mikail, also a resource person, explained that ASRH was concerned with adolescent sexuality, pregnancy, childbirth, health, adolescent nutrition, family planning, ante-natal and postnatal care, breastfeeding, and young child feeding.

Mikail said ASRH programme cannot be separated with basic education for effectiveness, and stressed the need for stakeholders to support in educating adolescent boys and girls on sexual and reproductive health.

One of the participants, Mr Yusuf Yayaha, the District Head of Birnin Gwari South, pointed out that abject poverty was affecting parents and caregivers in providing the needed care for their children.

Mr Tijjani Aliyu, Citizens Co-Chair, Kaduna Basic Education Accountability Mechanism (KADBEAM) commended FCDO and Kaduna State Government for their efforts. (NAN)