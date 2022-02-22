Boris Johnson has announced sanctions against five Russian banks: Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank.

The Prime Minister has also sanctioned three “high net worth” individuals: Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and Igor Rotenberg,

“Any assets they hold in the UK will be frozen, the individuals concerned will be banned from travelling here and we will prohibit all UK individuals and entities from having any dealings with them,” Johnson said.

“This the first tranche, the first barrage of what we are prepared to do and we hold further sanctions at readiness to be deployed.”

