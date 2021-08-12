United Kingdom’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is spending £14.7 million (N8.6 billion) in its 2020-21 financial year on development projects in Kano State.

FCDO’s development director, Christopher Pycroft, at the opening of the strategic dialogue between FCDO Nigeria and the Kano State government, revealed this yesterday, in Kano.

However, he said there is a reduction in the aid budget to 0.5 per cent of Gross National Income from the original 0.7 per cent, which is equivalent to 28 per cent drop, while he restates commitment to continue its intervention in development of the state.

“As you are aware, the impact of Covid-19 has been far reaching and created a huge downturn in the global economy and the UK is no exception. This has led to a reduction in the aid budget to 0.5 per cent of gross national income from the original 0.7 per cent.

“This means that we will not be able to carry out all the development intervention programmes we originally identified here in Kano.

“However, even though the financial envelope has reduced, this does not indicate a reduction in our commitment to development in Kano.

“We believe that through our mutual commitment, dialogue, transparency and accountability from all parties, we can achieve great impact and support to Kano State government’s own effort through this mutual accountability framework,” Pycroft declared.

Responding, G Abdullahi Ganduje, stressed the need for institutional development in order to achieve better opportunities for development.

“There is need for strong institutions to support and sustain better opportunities for development.

“That is why we are establishing the institutions that would sustain the development, including interventions from the FCDO,” he stated.