The United Kingdom has indicated interest to support trade and investment opportunities in Nasarawa State, improve the agricultural potentials of the state and boost the state solid mineral sector.

Indications to this development emerged when the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, visited Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, between the 8th and 9th of September for high-level discussions with the state Governor Abdullahi Sule and key stakeholders in the state government, civil society and business leaders.

A statement issued yesterday by the British High Commission in Abuja, noted that during the two-day visit, the High Commissioner commended Governor Sule for his achievements in his first two years in office including an increase in the state’s education budget to 35% and improving business environment indicators, attracting investment and carrying out some concrete investment to improve the lives of citizens.

During her visit, the High Commissioner got the chance to see at first hand some of the examples of what’s making Nasarawa such a popular and increasingly prosperous area to live, work and invest in.

Known as the “Home of Solid minerals”, the state houses solid minerals of economic potentials such as zinc, lead, gold, tin and tantalite, which prompted discussion on how to stimulate the economy in the state in the solid mineral sector.

According to the envoy “The UK Government supports Nigerian Government’s economic reform efforts, including diversification of the economy to promote conditions for sustainable and inclusive growth. We continue to lead efforts to mobilise the international community and the Nigerian Government to do more.

‘Our trade and investment relationship goes across a number of sectors and we want to increase that investment, especially in the non-oil sectors that make up over 90% of Nigeria’s economy and which are key to Nigeria’s recovery after the COVID-19 recession.

“Being here in Lafia has helped me see at first hand the many great investment opportunities Nasarawa State has to offer and I’m very grateful to Governor Abdullahi Sule for inviting me.”

She also visited a cassava processing centre which she was pleased to see was still continuing after the UK’s support more than 10 years ago.

In advancing the agricultural sector of the state, the UK Government has previously supported a fertiliser distribution and livestock vaccination system that still exists in Nasarawa State.