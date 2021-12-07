The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has given the British Mission in Nigeria 72 hours to rescind its decision to pause issuance and processing of visas to Nigerians over discovery of COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The apex students body gave the ultimatum during its protest at the British Deputy High Commission in Lagos on Tuesday following the travel and visa restrictions placed on Nigerians over the Omnicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Recall that following the discovery of new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, the British government put Nigeria and other selected African countries on the red list.

Chairman, NANS Ogun State chapter, Kehinde Damilola, stated during the protest that, the association was displeased with the decision of the British government to place a ban on travelers from Nigeria.

According to him, the decision was pure racism and an attempt to intimidate African countries, particularly Nigeria.

The students, therefore, called for a reversal of the ban, a call, which according to them, if not heeded, will warrant consequences.

“If there is an absence of solutions in the next 72 hours, NANS will have no other choice but to shut down the activities of British and Canadian missions across Nigeria,” NANS said at the protest.

“We have come to say enough is enough with the treatment Nigeria constantly receives from Europe. The narrative has to change because Nigerians are not a symbol of havoc or hazard.

“This decision will affect not only visitors but also our international students who are studying in the UK.

“The omicron variant did not emanate from Nigeria, nor do we have up to a dozen cases so why should we be punished for it even over other European countries?” he said.

He further urged the British mission in Nigeria to look into the situation without delay, adding that the exorbitant quarantine fee for students and visitors should also be revoked.

“Placing a ban on only African members of the Commonwealth is not right. We should be thinking of solutions on how to eradicate the virus and vaccinate Africans instead of coming up with red lists.

“We have thousands of students studying in the U.K. who have plans of returning to Nigeria for festive season but their plans have been cut short. We are not here to fight anyone, neither are we here to cause havoc,” he added.

Meanwhile, an official of the British Mission, who did not disclose his name, said the audiovisual recording of the protest had been forwarded to appropriate authorities to address the issue.

“We will be relating happenings to the Deputy Head of Mission who will in turn make calls to London. That is where we are going to take it from because we can’t make instant decisions,” the official said.