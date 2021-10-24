The United Kingdom Royal Navy Ship, HMS Trent and her contingent of Royal Marines from 42 Commando have arrived Lagos as part of their three-month deployment to the Gulf of Guinea to tackle maritime insecurity.

A statement issued yesterday by Ndidi Amaka Eze, the press & public affairs officer/ foreign and commonwealth office of the British Deputy High Commission in Lagos said Lagos is the first port that HMS Trent is visiting in the Gulf of Guinea, and the second port the ship had visited since leaving Gibraltar earlier in October.

The three-month deployment will see the ship travel around the Gulf of Guinea, visiting Ghana, Senegal and The Gambia.

Welcoming the ship at a reception yesterday, UK’s deputy high commissioner in Lagos, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, said, “Nigeria’s security and prosperity matters to the UK. The Royal Navy is here because the UK is a committed partner for Nigeria and the wider West African region.

“We will continue to work with the Nigerian authorities to address illegal activity, improve maritime security, counter-piracy and tackle the illegal wildlife trade. To do this we will draw on the experience we have of cross and multi-agency co-operation in the UK to promote peace, development, and prosperity.”

The ship’s company of HMS Trent has a packed schedule of events, including various capability demonstrations and training, with 42 Commando delivering their specific Vessel Boarding, Search and Seizure training to the Nigerian Navy.

In addition, members of the ship’s company will also step ashore with a charity beach clean as well as attending the Maritime Security Conference at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA).

HMS Trent’s commanding officer, Commander Thomas Knott, said, “As Trent made her way to the Gulf of Guinea my crew honed their skills in maritime security operations and commenced counter illicit activity patrols. piracy, narcotics and broader criminal activities in this region demand that my royal navy sailors and royal marine commando force are always ready to respond, from boarding operations through to lifesaving assistance at sea.”