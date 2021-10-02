The Chancellor, Arthur Jarvis University in Akpabuyo local government area of Cross River State, Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong, has called on Nigerians to emulate the Late Brig. Gen. Anthony Ukpo’s (rtd) investment model which has brought growth and development to the state and country at large.

Archibong made the call on Saturday during the internment of the former military governor of Rivers State, at his native Okpoma, Yala local government area of Cross River with many calling on Nigerians to emulate his investment strategy.

According to Sir Archibong, Ukpo who passed away on September 6, 2021, invested in the hospitality and medical sectors in Cross River.

“Many remember General Ukpo for different things, but for me, he remained more than a mentor to me and many others.

“His style of bringing development to Cross River and Nigeria at large via investments in critical areas, is a model that I have always admired and hope a lot of great minds would adopt,” Archibong said.

The late General was a member of the Governing Council of the Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo, which is the first private University in Cross River State.

Speaking further, Sir Archibong said Ukpo’s commitment to manpower development and solution oriented investment was worthy of emulation.

He said: “While many got caught in the web of the perception that Cross River is a civil service State, General Ukpo decided to take the bull by the horn and established investments that have not just contributed to the local economy, but have also attracted medical and fun seeking tourists.

“His commitment towards economic development should serve as a wake up call for Cross Riverians far and wide to look back home and tap into the potentials of the virgin markets available in the agro, petrochemical, technological, creative, medical and educational sectors as the only way to ensure a sustainable development plan for our dear state,” Archibong added.

He consoled the members of the Ukpo family and prayed that the Almighty grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Recall that late General Ukpo’s brother, Engr. Emmanuel Ukpo, passed away on August 30, 2021 and has since been buried while his sister, Madam Lelia Udeozo passed away on August 24, 2021 and will be buried on October 8, in Awka, Anambra State.