Nigeria has received a new batch of 306 of its nationals evacuated from the war-torn Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country.

The latest batch arrived Abuja from Hungary on Sunday.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) stated that the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 12:30am aboard Air Peace Boeing 777-300 Flight APK7534 through Budapest, Hungary.

The government has so far evacuated three other batches from Poland, Romania and Hungary between Friday and Saturday. The arrivals increased the number to 1,112.

Despite their ordeals while fleeing the crisis in Ukraine, NiDCOM stated also that the returnees were excited to be home.

They applauded the speedy response of the Federal Government to their plight, NiDCOM added.

Reports said many Nigerians and other nationals have fled Ukraine into nearby countries since Russia launched a full-scale war on its neighbour, Ukraine on February 24.

The Nigerian government approved the release of $8.5 million on Wednesday for the immediate evacuation of at least 5,000 Nigerians fleeing the Russian-Ukrainian conflict zone to Poland, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia.

The government through the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, is making effort to rescue about 370 Nigerian students trapped in Sumy, a Ukrainian city that has been surrounded by Russian troops.