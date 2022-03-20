Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has stressed the need for post traumatic therapy for the Nigerian-Ukrainian evacuees.

She stated this when the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) visited the Management of NiDCOM in Abuja on Friday, a statement issued by Gabriel Odu of the Press and Protocol unit of the commission said.

The NiDCOM boss said she will be delighted to work with the leadership of ASSP to help counsel the young students, most of whom are still traumatised by the war experience in Ukraine.

Dabiri-Erewa added that she will connect the organisation with other Diaspora bodies worldwide and encourage everyone to join hands together in matters concerning safety and standards.

She therefore urged the professional body to remain an agent of change uplifting, fostering Nigeria’s global image.

Earlier, Mr Shehu Kabir, President, American Society of Safety Professionals, Nigerian chapter, said the organisation is willing to volunteer in reintegrating Nigerians returnees since they also have a department in behavioural and mental health.

He added that the good works of the Commission has prompted them to visit and seek a strong relationship with both organisations for greater opportunities.

He said that the organisation is bringing value on board to NiDCOM in resources, stressing that the Nigerian resources in the Diaspora can be pulled back especially on independent investigation and putting an end to accidents in Nigeria.

Kabir noted that it became necessary to partner with NiDCOM in order to broadcast and showcase the passion of ASSP which Nigerians in the Diaspora can freely network and engage with the organisation.

The ASSP was founded on March 25, 1911, with the Nigeria Chapter formed June 3, 2007 and have its spread over 80 countries.

It is a global association of Occupational Safety and Health Professionals, it develops and publishes standards focusing on the protection of people, property, and the environment.