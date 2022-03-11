Federal government has made arrangements for more Nigerians fleeing the war in Ukraine to be evacuated following the invasion of Russia on February 24, 2022, which triggered global condemnation and sanctions against Russia.

The government in a statement issued yesterday by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Fransica Omayuli, said another batch of 122 Nigerians will be airlifted from Warsaw, Poland and will arrive in Abuja on Friday (today).

“The federal government wishes to inform that in continuation of the evacuation exercise, the second flight comprising 122 persons plus an infant from Warsaw, Poland will arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Friday, 11th March, 2022 at the estimated time of 12:40am aboard Air Peace.

“Similarly, a third evacuation flight will depart at 8.00am from Budapest, Hungary to Abuja on Saturday, 12th March 2022. Interested Nigerians fleeing Ukraine should contact: Nigerian Embassy Budapest, Hungary on Tel. No. +36308202903 or +36308639203. Email: embassy@nigerianembassy.hu Or secretary@nigerianembassy.hu,” the statement said.

The spokesperson said that so far, a total number of 1,076 Nigerians fleeing the crisis in Ukraine, have been evacuated back to Nigeria in the last couple of days.

Recall that 415 persons were evacuated from Bucharest, Romania on 4th March, 2022 aboard Max Air Flight; 181 persons were evacuated from Warsaw, Poland on 4th March, 2022 aboard Air Peace Flight; 174 persons were evacuated from Budapest, Hungary on 4th March, 2022 aboard Air Peace Flight and 306 persons were evacuated from Budapest, Hungary on 5th March, 2022 aboard Air Peace Flight.

For more information, the government asked distressed Nigerians to call the following hotlines of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja: +2347010882907 +2349160847498.

