Another batch of 301 Nigerians fleeing from Ukrainian-Russia crisis touched down in Abuja from Budapest, Hungary on Saturday night, March 12, 2022 at 8:45pm.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the returnees arrived via Azman Air and were received by top officials of Federal Government at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, led by the Director, Legal and Consular Section of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bolaji Akinremi.

According to the Ministry, most of the evacuees were students from Sumy, which was surrounded by Russian troops.

Ukraine War: Another Batch Of 123 Nigerians Return From Poland

ADVERTISEMENT

A corridor was created for them to leave the city after a negotiation between the Nigerian government and the Government of Ukraine.

This is the sixth batch in an evacuation exercise that started about a week ago.

Earlier on Friday, 123 evacuees where repatriated home from Poland as Nigeria continues to bring back its nationals from the beleaguered Ukraine.

Nearly 1,500 Nigerians have so far been repatriated from Poland, Romania and Hungary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head of Technology Transfer Innovative of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. AbdurRahman Terab, said in addition to the $100 given to each returnees on Friday, NIDCOM in partnership with MTN gave each of them a free SIM loaded with N5000 airtime.

According to him, once the SIM is activated, the N5,000 airtime multiply to N19,500 worth of airtime.

This additional kind gesture was well received and appreciated by all the evacuees.