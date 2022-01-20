Ukrainian universities are set to hold a maiden lecture on prospects in strengthening Ukraine-Nigeria relations towards expanding bilateral cooperation in education and confer honourary doctorate degrees on very few eminent Nigerians.

As part of their international collaborative programmes towards expanding bilateral cooperation in education, the foremost Ukrainian Lviv University of Business and Law, together with the V.N. Karazin Kharkiv national university, Ivano-Frankivsk University of Oil and Gas and the Academy of Economic Sciences will be visiting Nigeria to hold a maiden lecture.

The lecture which is themed: “Prospects in strengthening Ukraine-Nigeria Diplomatic/Economic relations,” will be held in Abuja.

Currently, Ukraine robust diplomatic relations with Nigeria, is offering affordable university admission to Nigerian students with an estimated number hovering above 12,000.

The highpoint of the event will be the conferment of Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) from the prestigious Lviv University for Business and Law on few selected eminent Nigerians.

