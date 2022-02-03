Ukrainian Lviv University for Business and Law has stressed the need for nations to adequately invest in the education sector to help tackle challenges in society.

Chief of the international relations department of the University, Olga krasnopera made the call in Abuja over the weekend during a maiden lecture/award, organised by the ministry of education and science of Ukraine.

Speaking at the event titled, “Prospects in Strengthening Ukraine-Nigeria Diplomatic/Economic Relations,” krasnopera said the programme will benefit the two countries.

“We cooperate and develop education, which is the best thing you know in the world, because education is light, which we have to lead in society.

“Every country should invest more in education now, not only Nigeria, because you see how we grow fast, our economy, internet, everything is developing fast. So that’s why investment is necessary all around the globe, not just in Nigeria, in us in Ukraine, in Kenya everywhere,” she said.

She further advised Nigerians seeking education that Ukraine has a very strong educational background. “Our universities have well trained staff, good facilities, so we can provide education of higher quality for a lower price. So we invite everyone who is looking for a good opportunity to come to Ukraine and get education in different fields.”

In his paper presentation on the ‘Prospects for deepening bilateral relations between the two countries, Prof. Mike Ikupolati said all must join hands to make Nigeria great.

Also speaking, Dr Cliff Ogbede the chairman FTAISA, Skills and Entrepreneurship Development Centre, said it is instructive to know that Ukraine, having robust diplomatic relations with Nigeria, is offering affordable University admission to Nigerian students with an estimated number hovering above 12,000 currently.

The event also witnessed conferment of doctorate degrees on selected eminent Nigerians by Lviv University for those that have made outstanding contributions in academics, politics, business administration, cultural exchange, traditional institution, religion and humanitarian services in the advancement of humanity.

Those who were awarded honorary degrees include, Engr Abdullaziz Suleiman, acting MD of Transmission Company of Nigeria, Ambassador Zanna Tarpaya Asarya, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Local govt and Chieftaincy affairs Borno State, HRM Eze Sir Uzo Nwosu, Traditional Ruler Umukabia Ohuhu Abia State, Mr Adebayo Fagbemi, Managing Director of Nigeria Electricity and Liability Management Company and Dr Reuben Atabo (SAN), amongst others.