Nigerian students trapped for several days in Sumy in northeastern Ukraine by Russian troops may have heaved a sigh of relief as the Nigerian government has commenced their evacuation from the besieged Ukrainian city.

Also yesterday, the Romanian Ministry of Education has offered the fleeing Nigerian students study opportunities in Romanian universities.

This followed a diplomatic arrangement between the Nigerian mission in Bucharest, the Romanian capital and some of the schools, a statement issued.

The statement further added, “Whoever wishes to benefit from this opportunity should send a message to either of the following numbers: +40 749 335 927 or +40 786 091 964”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, also tweeted on this development.

Aduda tweeted, “Romanian Ministry of Education has offered to take in Nigerian students fleeing Ukraine to study in their universities. We are also in talks with Poland, Hungary and Greece to do the same.

“We are discussing processes to seamlessly achieve this and have Nigerian students fixed up as soon as possible. Modalities will be announced shortly by the Ministry of Foreign Affair.”

Over 370 Nigerian students were among the about 1,400 foreign students trapped in the Ukrainian city amid shelling and bombardments by Russian forces. The students cried for help and amid international pressure, the Russian government agreed to open corridors for the students to leave the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

by the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said adding that the opportunity will go with one-month hostel accommodation in their schools.

“The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Bucharest, Romania wishes to notify Nigerian students fleeing the conflict in Ukraine that arrangements have been made with some Universities to provide hostel accommodation for those who wish to explore options and opportunities of furthering their education in Romania (for one month)”.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama, in a tweet on Tuesday, praised the government of Ukraine for its efforts to ensure that the students are evacuated following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which triggered war.

The Minister tweeted “A million thanks to the government of Ukraine @MFA Ukraine for providing the buses, and Sewa International Europe @herambk, and @Sewa_ intl @sewauk_official for their amazing facilitation and coordination.

“And our indefatigable Ambassador to Ukraine, Shina Alege for his determination and perseverance. They all delivered for our Sumy students.”