Obinna Ogbonnaya Abakaliki

A Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, Senator Julius Ucha has described Governor David Umahi as a great asset to APC and the people of the South East zone.

Senator Ucha was reacting to a statement credited to a member of the House of Representatives representing Ijumu/Kabba -Bunu Federal Constituency in Kogi State, Hon. Teejay Yusuf and published in some National Dailies.

Hon Yusuf was quoted as saying that APC was inheriting a burden of deceitfulness, dictatorial tendencies and perpetually questionable loyalty, but the Senator in a swift reaction described Hon Yusuf statement as baseless and figment of his imagination.

The former Senate Committee Chairman on Works expressed happiness saying that the defection of Governor Umahi is a great achievement for APC in the South East and Nigeria at large.

He added that with the quantum of achievements recorded by the Umahi’s administration, it was a great loss for the PDP to have toyed with him, adding that other PDP Governors will soon join Umahi to APC.

“The Lawmaker, Hon. Teejay Yusuf is just funny. How can he say that APC is inheriting their problem when the PDP has been sending delegations to help stop Umahi from joining APC. Umahi is a great asset to APC. His achievement is veritable tool of marketing and advertisement for APC.

“Obviously, because the Lawmaker has seen that the mind of the governor has already been made up to join the APC, he resorted to blackmail and vicious propaganda. So, he should weep for himself”.

“I may not bore you with other things he said because he is obviously aggrieved over Umahi’s defection. So when a man is angry like the Hon. Member, he’s bound to say many things. Umahi is a compassionate leader and strong voice of Ndigbo and APC has always been proud of his contributions to national development and stability”.

Ucha, who was the pioneer Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly said that Umahi has displayed enough patriotism and Political will to salvage the interest of Ndigbo and Nigeria.

He said that the Kogi Lawmaker is ignorant of the enormous political credentials of the governor and the rate of good governance in Ebonyi State otherwise resorting to name-calling suddenly because the governor opted out of their hopeless party was cheap and ridiculous.