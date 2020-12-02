By Obinna Ogbonnaya |

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, OYC has cautioned politicians in Ebonyi State to stop the ongoing verbal attacks against each other, as if not nip on the bud, might lead to political violence and unnecessary killings in the state.

In a statement by the president-general, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and the secretary-general, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the OYC noted that the recent attempt to instigate political tensions through unguided utterances from political leaders is aimed towards making the peaceful serene state, ungovernable and a lawless state.

According to the group, “this madness must stop and violence should be resisted except if the children of those brewing the crisis should lead it.

“OYC expressed the regret that in 2003, there was a similar political crisis which led untimely to the deaths of hundreds of young people in the state which the group said had remained indelible in our minds.

“The allegation by the state governor, Chief David Umahi alleging that some politicians are currently recruiting cultists and radical Biafra agitators against the state has an evil intent which is aimed at setting the state ablaze.

“We insist that the security agencies should investigate the allegation. There is the need to get to the root of the matter in order not to have a repeat of the violence that took place in the state between 2002 and 2003.

“We are still investigating the projects executed so far by the National Assembly members from Ebonyi state, but unfortunately most of the claimed projects are missing at the locations and sites, they will be called to render their stewardship sooner than later.

“Governor Umahi’s tenure has been peaceful and had recorded a lot of developmental strides in Ebonyi state and he should not be distracted.

His political sojourn to APC is in the best interests of Southeast region with the support and backing of Igbos”.

The group further stated that it has issued a stern warning and 7 days ultimatum to the Ebonyi political leaders to cease fire and promote peaceful coexistence amongst all political parties.

OYC therefore views as false the allegation by the former SGF that Governor Umahi wants to kill Ebonyi leaders and as a huge joke aimed at creating disaffection and dividing Eboyians along political parties lines.

“Igbo youths wonder why Anyim is always on the media for negative reasons. Last time he alleged that Prince Arthur Eze was after him and now it’s Governor Umahi, who knows the next.