Ebonyi State government yesterday described as false and baseless, the report credited to social media alleging that Governor David Umahi declared that last Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Anambra was fret with irregularities

In a statement signed by the special assistant to the governor on media and publicity, Mr Francis Nweze, and made available to LEADERSHIP, he said at no point did the governor made such remarks about the Anambra State governorship poll.

He said it was uncomplimentary to imagine that the governor would be speaking on behalf of the standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a party that has a full-fledged structure.

Nweze said Governor Umahi wouldn’t have make such a statement in an election that its outcome had not been concluded by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).