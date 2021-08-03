Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has warned the opposition, People’s Democratic Party, in the state against beclouding the political space with fake news.

Stakeholders had at the weekend during a meeting in Abakaliki, accused Governor Umahi of establishing detention camps in the state where political opponents are persecuted.

The meeting was attended by former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, National Assembly members and other party leaders.

Umahi in a statement signed by his special assistant on media, Mr. Francis Nwaze, described the PDP claim as spurious and fake news deployed to becloud the state political space.

He said, “We would have chosen to overlook the diversionary lies but a clarification has become imperative to insulate the wheat from the tares.

“Without joining issues, we wish to make it categorically clear that the Ebonyi State government or its agencies at no point condescended such low to enthrone internal crises in the state.”