The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is yet to act on the court judgment involving the defection of the governor, deputy governor of Ebonyi State, and 16 members of the state House of Assembly from the PDP to the APC because of multiple court orders and motions.

The commission said it had been served 10 orders and motions from various courts on the matter.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend yesterday in Abuja signed by the national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee, Festus Okoye, said just as the commission was about to commence deliberation on nine separate orders and motions from various courts on the matter, its attention was drawn to additional court processes served on March 17 in respect of the matter.

Consequently, he said the commission decided to defer its deliberation on the Ebonyi cases and stepped down the listed memorandum to enable its legal services and clearance committee to study the new processes in the light of the previously served ones and advise the commission comprehensively.

“The commission will meet again next week to deliberate on the matter and thereafter make its decision public,” he said.

