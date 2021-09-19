The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State as an attention seeker, floating in imaginary presidential interests.

The party said since Governor Umahi, out of his personal ambition, joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), while still sitting on the mandate of the, he had become pathetically confused and disoriented, having realised that he joined a “one chance” bus, with strange and deceitful co-travelers.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was clear that Umahi was now politically floating and seeks to use an unwarranted attack on governors elected on the platform of the PDP to actualise his desperation for public relevance.

Ologbondiyan while accusing Umahi of mortgaging his conscience, over his self-confessed love for “the oppressive administration of President Muhammadu Buhari,” said he was “accommodating the daily incidences of killings, wanton destruction of property, kidnapping and other acts of terrorism going on in Ebonyi State and the nation at large under the APC.”

“The PDP charges Governor Umahi to show his claimed commitment to the South-East by jettisoning his personal ambition and summoning the courage to call out President Buhari for his divisiveness, injustice, incompetence, treasury looting and insecurity that have become the hallmark of his failed administration.

“On zoning, our party urges Governor Umahi to focus on his fizzling APC and leave the PDP alone. By now Governor Umahi ought to know that the PDP is a party of due process and inclusiveness and that all interests within our party will collectively and peacefully take decision on zoning when the time comes.

“Governor Umahi is expected to take his stampeding agenda on zoning to his APC but he would not do so because he knows that Nigerians will vote out the APC and usher in the PDP in 2023 so as to bring an end to a life of misery, economic hardship, mass killings, terrorism and divisiveness brought to our nation by the APC,” he said.