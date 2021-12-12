Ebonyi State Governor Chief David Umahi yesterday ordered that the salaries, Christmas bonuses and rice allocation of all staff of the 14 General Hospitals in the state be withheld following poor supervision of the hospitals.

Others affected by the directive include all staff of the Ministry of Health, the state commissioner, Dr. Daniel Umezurike and the permanent secretary.

A statement signed by the commissioner for information and state orientation, Barr. Uchenna Orji made available to Leadership Sunday said the governor observed with disappointment, the poor supervision of the 14 General Hospitals by the Ministry of Health.

It would be recalled that the governor had on many occasions charged the management and staff of the Ministry of Health on improved sanitation in the state’s General Hospitals.

The governor had also on several occasions frowned at the poor attendance to duties by the staff of the general hospitals.

According to the commissioner, despite the charge by the governor the situation persists.

He noted that consequent upon the foregoing, the governor had no other alternative than to take disciplinary actions against the management and staff of the ministry to serve as deterrent to other ministries.

Barr. Orji stated that all the staff of the 14 General Hospitals were directed to be on duty daily to clean the entire hospital premises.

According to the statement, the governor has given all concerned a grace of 10 days to get the hospitals clean and attend to duties or face very severe consequences.