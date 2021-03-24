BY OBINNA OGBONNAYA, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi yesterday approved the immediate suspension of the chairman, Dr Uche Ezeanyim and other

members of the State Secondary Education Board (SEB) over alleged fraudulent practices.

The secretary to the state government and coordinating commissioner, Dr Ugbala Kenneth in a statement said that the suspension is as a result of the fraudulent practices.

He maintained that the state government discovered in the administration and management of the board that dead persons, persons who have resigned and those that have secured employments in other places, are still in the payroll of the board.

He expressed regret that the fraudulent practice was carried out with the full knowledge of some members of the board adding that such act is against the state government policy of probity and transparency.

Dr Ugbala directed the chairman and members of the suspended board to handover all government property in their possessions to the secretary to the state government and coordinating commissioner.

He directed the board members to handover the properties on or before the close of work, yesterday.

He said in the state government effort to restore sanity in the board, it has also directed the immediate redeployment of all heads of departments of the board to other MDAs, adding that a committee has been set up to conduct a comprehensive and thorough staff audit in the board and submit report for further necessary action.