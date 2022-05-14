The Ebonyi State Governor Chief David Umahi yesterday announced the immediate suspension from office of the general manager, Ebonyi Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, Dr. Sunday Opoke, for poor performance and lack of water supply in the state.

A statement signed by the secretary to the state government and coordinating commissioner, Dr. Kenneth Ugballa said the state government had noticed with dismay, the poor supply of potable water to the people of Ebonyi State.

Dr. Ugballa noted that despite the huge investment in the water resources sector particularly Ebonyi State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (EBRUWASA), the agency had performed below expectation.

Ugballa stated that government had set up a committee to investigate the activities of the agency under Dr. Sunday Opoke to ascertain the reason behind the poor supply of potable water to the citizens.

Residents of Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital and environs in the last four months have been experiencing serious water scarcity, and now depend on boreholes and ponds for their water needs.