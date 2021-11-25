Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has suspended work on the Effium axis site for one week in the ongoing ring road project which traverses eight local government areas.

Governor Umahi made the disclosure during the enlarged security council meeting held at the Governor’s Office, New Government House, Centenary City, Abakaliki.

Five persons were last month abducted by yet to be identified gunmen along the Effuim Axis of the ring road site.

He directed local government chairmen, traditional rulers, town unions and other stakeholders in the eight local government areas where the ongoing ring road projects pass through to within seven days swear affidavit, assuring security of the contractors or get the projects terminated.

The governor expressed the regret that the entire ring road project is being threatened, insisting that he would be willing to shut down any of the sections that do not comply with the directive of ensuring the security of lives and properties of the contractors.

He directed the contractors to appoint liaison officers in all the communities the project will cross, adding that those who will swear the affidavit will take the responsibility of appointing the liaison officers.

“There will be more than 10 local vigilantes on the machine that will be patrolling your section from and back day and night while another set will be stationed at the yards of the contractors and you will pay them. I want them to be registered under the Ebubeagu security outfit so that the law will cover them”.

He also directed the state consultant on security, the project implementation unit, Attorney General and SSG to within seven days ensure the implementation of the directive. “Anyone that doesn’t comply with this directive within seven days, we will shut down the site”.

Umahi stated that he will not guarantee as the chief security officer of the state, the lives and properties of anybody who fails to comply with the directives.