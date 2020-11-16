BY ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has insisted that the imminent defection of the Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi to the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a testament that the party has gained acceptance in the South East of the country.

Uzodinma while confirming the defection of his Ebonyi counterpart further stated that the move was geared towards bringing cohesion to the region even as he hinted that more high profile defections were underway.

Speaking to journalists at the APC national secretariat, the governor said he was there to consult with party leaders ahead of the Imo North Senatorial poll scheduled to hold December 6 this year, assuring that the party will sweep the polls.

According to him: “If you recall when I addressed you here couple of months ago, I told you that the moment I resume Office in Imo State as the Governor, that the impression and the perception of our party in South-east will change and the resultant effect will be that more credible individuals and Governors will even join the party.

“Today I am being vindicated because we are hearing it and I’m sure few hours from now we get a confirmation that one of our best will be joining the party and is the Governor of Ebonyi State. Of course, I will be very glad and it will be my joy to welcome a Governor and more Governors, not only him, we are still talking more governors to join.

“APC is the ruling party and for the interest of national integration and cohesion, Imo and South East indeed, needs to become part and parcel of the ruling party to make the Nigerian project a complete project.”

The governor tacitly expressed preference for Frank Ibezim, who emerged from the rival primary said: “The most important thing is APC to win the election. The party has internal mechanism of confirming who the candidate is. The Supreme Court has said it, the Electoral Act has said it.

” Every party has the right and it is only the party that sponsors a candidate. Of course we have our candidate, there are some few legal issues going on. I don’t want to go into that now because the matter is pending in court is subjudice but at the end of the day we have a candidate.”