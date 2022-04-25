The chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Chief Elias Mbam, has warned against imposition and unilateral decision on who becomes the next governor of Ebonyi State, insisting that such act will spell doom for the ruling All Progressives Party (APC).

Chief Mbam, who is also a governorship aspirant on the platform of APC in Ebonyi State, called for a level-playing ground for all the aspirants ahead of the party’s primaries.

The RMAFC chairman, who made the disclosure while addressing journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital, stated that the unilateral adoption of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ogbonnia Nwaifuru by the state governor, Dave Umahi, could cause an implosion in the party.

It would be recalled that Governor Umahi on Friday during the burial of Chief Dandy Igweomoke, the father of the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Mrs. Chioma Nweze, had endorsed the Speaker as his successor and APC candidate for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Chief Mbam said, “Governor Umahi’s endorsement and adoption of Nwifuru could cause an implosion in the party and mar its chances of electoral victory in the state in the forthcoming general elections.

“The Electoral Act, APC’s constitution, and indeed other extant documents on elections in Nigeria do not make provisions for the imposition of aspirants on any political party.

“The unilateral decision did not receive the approval of critical stakeholders of the party, and therefore will not be accepted.

“I heard the statement like every other person. I wasn’t at the venue where the statement was made, and I haven’t been communicated on that.

“But, I’m concerned and worried as a critical stakeholder of our party because if the statement is correct, it means he has closed the political space against potential aspirants.

“Though forms have not yet been sold, I do not think it is good for our party. INEC and the party have emphasised that there should be no imposition of candidates.

“If in the disguise of anointing or endorsement, a candidate is imposed on the party, it will not be in the interest of the party. And it will close the space against other aspirants, and we will run the risk of losing the 2023 election.

“The governor, as the leader of APC in Ebonyi, should allow a level-playing field for all the aspirants in the race for the party’s governorship ticket,” Mbam stated.