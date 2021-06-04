Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has been named Blueprint Public Officer of the Year 2020.

At the Blue Print Newspapers’ 10th Anniversary and Impact Series Awards held on Thursday at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, the Zamfara born administrator was nominated for her contributions to Humanitarian and Emergency intervention.

The award committee made up of eminent Nigerians said that her courage in the face of adversity especially during the Covid19 surge and her leadership ability during the year under review distinguished her out of all other nominees.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BluePrint Newspapers Alhaji Mohammed Idris (FNIR) lauded the Minister’s unique promotion of good governance and accountability in managing financial resources for the general well being of Nigerians.

In her acceptance speech, Umar Farouq thanked the management of the organisation for deeming her worthy.

“This means so much to me because of what it represents.

“2020 was a year that will go down in history for all its ups and downs especially with the Covid-19 pandemic and its effect on Nigerians and the global community”.

Umar said the award will spur her to continue to contribute her quota to the building of a better society through the various humanitarian programmes lined up by the ministry and the Federal Government under His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in ten years.

Other recipients at the Blueprint Newspapers’ 10th Anniversary awards include the former President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan GCFR GCON, the Senate President Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, CFR, Blueprint Person of the year Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, Blueprint Governors of the year and Public Service Awardees amongst many others.