The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has decried the rise in kidnapping in Zamfara State.

Umar Farouq said the incidents have become a case of one too many while reacting to the latest attacks where students were kidnapped from the College of Agriculture in Bakura, Zamfara by armed men.

“This news is saddening. Now, Zamfara has continued to hug major headlines for the wrong reasons. There is an urgent need to put a stop to this so that the people can go about their daily activities without fear of getting killed or kidnapped.”

The Minister tasked the various security operatives to up their games in fighting criminals and stem the rising tide which has continued to put the state on the map for banditry.

She commiserated with the parents and guardians of the affected students who were kidnapped while urging them to remain calm as the security agents continue their investigation and rescue operation.

“At this point in time, as parents and guardians, there is a need to exercise patience and allow the police and the Joint Military Task Force to do their job. I have full confidence in their ability to track and flush out these bandits whose stock in trade is kidnapping harmless citizens for ransom.

She urged residents to stay vigilant while taking security as number one priority. She appealed to community leaders, religious leaders and the people to work closely with the security agents in identifying and flushing out bandits.

“I appeal to our religious and community leaders to work closely with the people as well as liaise with the various security units to ensure that bandits do not find a breeding ground amongst them.”