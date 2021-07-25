The battle for who will occupy the Anambra State Government House after the current state governor, Willie Obiano, completes his constitutionally allowed eight years of two terms is gathering momentum with different politicians and political parties scheming to outdo one another.

According to the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties interested in fielding candidates for the governorship election in the state already scheduled for November 2021 had already concluded their primary elections. They were required to submit the personal particulars and names/list of nominated candidates between July 2 and July 9, 2021.

Ahead of that timeline, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), like other political parties held its primaries on July 1, 2021 in Awka, the state capital. A member of the House of Representatives representing Aguata Federal Constituency, Hon Chuma Michael Umeoji, emerged winner of that election. He scored 904 votes to defeat Nweke Chinyere Elizabeth who scored 73 votes. He was thereafter presented with a certificate of return.

The party leadership did not waste time in making the name of the prominent politician available to INEC as required. The electoral body too has since done the needful by publishing his name as the party’s candidate.

With this, all is set for Umeoji to begin his statewide campaign during which he will be telling the electorate what he has in stock for them.

There is no doubt that Umeoji has the zeal for sustainable development that the state needs at this point in its political history. He has expressed much of this in his acceptance speech shortly after he was handed the certificate.

He had at that occasion promised to bring all warring parties together in one accord. He reinstated that he has all it takes to move the state forward, vowing that when elected, he would build on Obiano’s legacies to surpass the expectations of the people.

Clearly, Umeoji, has what it takes to lead the state. A peaceful man and a bridge builder, the astute politician will bring all the experiences he has attained from his past and current political engagements to bare on the state.

With his antecedents, there is no doubting the fact that the federal lawmaker has the key to consolidate the future of the average Igbo man and Anambra in particular.

A thoroughbred grassroots politician and intelligent administrator, Umeoji is very popular among his people and that was why they were willing to hand him the mandate to represent them at the National Assembly. He has carrying out that assignment religiously.

So acceptable is Umeoji among his people that it is certain that without him as the candidate, the ruling APGA in the state may not win the forthcoming election and this will surely hinder the continuity of the Obiano’s government as expected by stakeholders.

It is therefore also in the interest of the state governor to work hard and ensure that APGA wins the election. This is a legacy he must be ready to bequeath the state. Umeoji is that man that will complete Obiano’s good work and do more.

Chukwuma Michael Umeoji was born on the 22nd Day of October, to the family of Sir Andy, (Retired School Principal and Politician), and Lady Ngozi Umeoji of Ezinifite Village, Aguata in Anambra State. Young Chukwuma attended Ojiako Memorial Nursery and Primary School, Adazi Nnukwu, and was later enrolled at Nwora Umunna Primary School Onitsha and Government Primary School Ajali where he obatianed his first school leaving certificate and proceeded to Saint Peter’s secondary school, Achina; Boys Secondary School Ezinifite and Uga Boys Secondary where he would later obtain Secondary School Certificate with good grades.

He subsequently enrolled for Advance Education and was accepted into the Prestigious University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) to Study Philosophy in 1988 and graduated with Bachelor of Arts (BA) Honors in 1992. Chukwuma Umeoji later in 2006 enrolled for Masters from the reputable Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka where he obtained MA in Philosophy.

Chukwuma Umeoji quest for Leadership, politics and Nation Building started at early stage while still a secondary school student where he held several class and school positions. While at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Umeoji played actively in the Students politics where he later rose to the rank of Deputy Speaker of the Students Parliament, before becoming a Student Senator in NANS, as a Comrade, the name Chukwuma Umeoji resonated which led to him becoming the Global President of the for all Nigerian Students. He was appointed the Coordinator Civil Liberties Organization and member youth solidarity for South Africa and Namibia.

PROFESSIONAL CAREER

Chukwuma Umeoji after A-Level Education where he graduated with upper grades, proceeded to serve fatherland in the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and later would venture into Business. He first establishment in late 90’s, Bantu Nigeria Limited, a Contract Company which doubles as the Onwers and manager of the popular Bantu Plaza, Awka, Anambra State. Subsequently, Chief Chukwuma Umeoji in his quest for more knowledge and Business Development, acquired further expertise in Real Estate (Properties).

Chukwuma Umeoji founded and led as Managing Director Bantu Nigeria Limited and Harvestech Nigeria Limited which he also founded in early 2000, the Property Consultancy firm which currently operates at 59 Court Road Awka, Anambra State is one of the biggest Property firm in Nigeria.

Chief Umeoji is today, a major player in Real Estate. He owns major Commercial properties in Awka and Across Anambra State, amongst other chains of Businesses.

POLITICAL CAREER

Despite playing active role and crowned all with performance and leadership stability while still a Student in his University days, Chukwuma Umeoji became concerned over the ugly plight of his native Aguata and the lack of development nay dividends of Democracy associated with the Area, he followed the path of the family and his immediate Father Sir Andy Umeoji who Represented Aguata Constituency at the House of Assembly in the Old Anambra and a two term Local Government Chairman. Chukwuma Umeoji joined active politics as an established man; a Business Owner, Policy Strategist and Former Managing Director of two sturdy Private Companies offering services in Property management, consultancy and contracting.

°His first appearance in Public Office was in 2003 when he contested to Represent Aguata Federal Constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but was prevailed on to allow the then incumbent complete a second term as according to arrangement in the party which he acknowledged.

° In 2007, it was due for his to contest again, but the PDP denied him her flag, he went in to win the Federal House Election to Represent Aguata Federal Constituency at 6th National Assembly under Labour Party (LP), where he made noticeable contributions to the development of Nigeria; attracted numerous projects and other dividends of Democracy.

°In 2012 Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji was appointed a Board Member of Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, Ogun State.

°Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji was later elected the Executive Chairman of Agauta Local Government Council in 2013 and Chairman Association of Local Government of Nigeria, Anambra State.

°Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji continued in his sterling political performance and service to the common man which led to him being appointed Senior Special Assistant to the Executive Governor of Anambra State on Grassroot Mobilization in recognition of his large Grassroot Appeal.

°His ingenuity saw him serve for Three (3) years as Member Anambra State Land Acquisition and Mediation Committee; Member Anambra State Vigilante Supervisory Committee (ASVSC); Member Anambra State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ASPHCDA); Member Anambra State Joint Account Committee (JAAC).

°Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji won a second term election in 2019 to Represent Aguata Federal Constituency at the 9th National Assembly under the platform of APGA and presently, the leader of the APGA party caucus at the National Assembly.

COMMUNITY SERVICE

Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji through his Business and Leadership has continued to impact positively on the society through scholarship schemes, skill, Vocation and seed money empowerment for the young people and market women.

In recognition of his stewardship and community Development Services, Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji was honored with the Traditional title of OBA Aguata by the Aguata Traditional Rulers and custodians of the Igbo culture.

He is a member of the prestigious Nze Na Ozo Society.

Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji has also be conferred with numerous titles by various Traditional Rulers including ODENIGBO of Akpo; DIKE ANAGBALUIZU of Urum; EBUBE DIKE of Uga Community amongst many others.

Chief Umeoji, is Associate Member Nigerian Institute of Management (AMNIM) and Fellow Chartered Institute of Public Administrators (FCPA).

Hon. Chief Sir, Chukwuma Michael Umeoji, AMNIM, FCPA, MHR, Is a devoted Catholic and Member, Knight of Saint John International KSJI.

Chief Comrade Chukwuma Michael Umeoji KSJI, AMNIM, FCPA, MHR, Is Gubernatorial Candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance party, APGA for the Anambra 2021 Gubernatorial Election.