The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has stated that Rt Hon Chukwuma Umeoji remains governorship candidate of the party.

The party said its attention had been drawn to an infantile video press conference by one Benedict Okoro, which is currently making the rounds in the Digital Space.

According to a statement by spokesman of the party, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, he called on party supporters to disregard the staged video conference which can be described as last kick of a dying horse.

According to them, the video press conference is a calculated attempt to cynically mudsling the image of new leadership of APGA ably led by High Chief Jude Okeke and Rt Hon Chukwuma Umeoji, candidate of APGA for the November 6 Guber Election.

“Rt Hon Chukwuma Umeoji remains the governorship candidate of APGA and no amount of infantile propaganda, blackmail, or treachery can sway the massive support and general acceptance of Umeoji by Ndi Anambra across party divide and all works of life.”