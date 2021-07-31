The University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), Borno State, has commissioned a 36-bed COVID-19 isolation care unit (ICU) and a molecular laboratory.

Commissioning the projects on Saturday in Maiduguri, the state capital, the chairman, Board of Management of the Hospital, Hadi Ukashatu Gumel, said commissioning of the projects were hurriedly prepared following outbreak of the third wave of the COVID-19 known as Delta variant, ravaging some parts of the world.

Gumel said with the outbreak of the third wave of the COVID-19 variant, it was important to take precautionary measures against it, adding that in case it occurs, the hospital was absolutely prepared to tackle it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We thank the federal government that has made these facilities available through its intervention. I have just discussed with the head of department that conducted us round and he said in the past six months, no patient has been admitted. Preparation ahead of time is the reason for these projects, and we have come to commission them in case the need arises, and even if it arises, we will be able to handle it. I am sure with the number of professionals around, UMTH will be able to handle it,” the UMTH Board chairman said.

In his remarks, the Chief Medical Director of UMTH, Professor Ahmed Ahijo, thanked the federal government of Nigeria for its interventions in the hospital.

He said the projects were part of federal government’s efforts to ensure that every case of COVID-19 is given adequate attention and treatment.

Professor Ahijo said: “We have to thank the federal government of Nigeria. We all knew how COVID-19 came in and how it affected world order. As a result of that, any government would be more concerned with its citizens. The preparation federal government is making is to ensure that should there be any patient, such will be treated appropriately.

“So, as a result of that, federal government came up with COVID-19 intervention programme that was funded by federal government itself. And it is not UMTH alone, but other teaching hospitals and medical centres across the country.

“The scope of the work is divided into four. One of it is to ensure that the isolation centre is equipped. There are a lot of bedding, infusion pumps, oxygen concentration, among others. The second section is the isolation intensive care unit (ICU) that has ventilators and virtually everything one needs to manage severe COVID-19 cases.

“And also, there are supportive facilities like the radiography section in which there are x-ray machines, ultrasound machines and processors for the x-ray film. And then, dialysis section in which one of the challenges a COVID-19 patient may have is a renal failure. And taking them to other places where patients are could raise fear of infection.”