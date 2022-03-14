Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has condemned the one month notice given to NISA Premier Hospital Abuja by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to terminate and hand-back the asset of Garki Hospital, saying it is not in line with Regulation 29 of the ICRC PPP Regulations 2014.

The concession agreement for the Public Private Partnership (PPP) was signed between the NISA Premier and the FCT administration in 2007 which was to last for 15 years.

Following the expiration of the arrangement, the FCT Administration on March 1, 2022 gave the hospital management notice to vacate and hand over the facility to them on April 1, 2022.

However, the ICRC in a letter dated March 9, 2022 to the FCT Administration, clearly condemned the short notice, stating that the Hand-back process was meant to involve a Steering Committee which will prepare a report within six months of its establishment and a copy of the report furnished to the Commission.

The letter signed by the acting director -general of the ICRC, J.A.M Ohiani, said the commission was supposed to have received recommendations from the committee at least twenty-four months before the expiry of the PPP agreement.

The letter reads, “The honourable minister, may wish to note that the one month notice to terminate and hand-back the asset of Garki Hospital issued to the concessionaire (NISA Premier Hospital Abuja) is not in line with Regulation 29 of the ICRC PPP Regulations 2014.

“Regulation 29. Hand-back in a PPP Agreement that requires the transfer or hand-back of infrastructure Facilities to the Public Infrastructure Entity upon expiration or earlier determination of the PPP Agreement, the project proponent shall hand-back all the infrastructure facilities and other assets identified in the PPP Agreement upon the expiry or sooner determination of the PPP Agreement.

“The public infrastructure entity shall, not later than thirty-six months prior to the hand-back date specified in the PPP Agreement, establish an internal Hand-back Steering Committee charged with the following responsibilities – engage with the Project Proponent in the process of winding down its operations and its preparations for the hand-back, determine the state of the assets and any remedial work that may be required by the Project Proponent in accordance with the PPP Agreement or expected expenditure from the FGN in this regard.

“The Hand-back Steering Committee shall prepare a report within six months of its establishment and a copy of the report shall be furnished to the Commission; make recommendations at least twenty-four months before the expiry of the PPP Agreement, as regards the process for the re-bid of the PPP project provided any such re-bid shall follow the Commission’s Regulations for the time being in force; and to ensure that the Project Proponent carries out all remedial works as required under the PPP Agreement; and the commission therefore, recommends a workable approach to ensure the smooth transfer of the hospital assets to the FCTA in which there will be no interruption or vacuum in providing healthcare services to the public as provided in the said Regulation 29.