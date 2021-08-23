United Nations Economic and Social Council (UNESC) has reiterated its commitment to eradicating poverty, protecting refugees and protecting orphans and widows in the country.

UNESC’s chairperson Nigeria, Blessing Anyaokei disclosed this during an award ceremony, with the theme, “Award for contribution to humanity on United Nations World Humanitarian Day” in Abuja.

Anyaokei said the programme was set aside to recognise humanitarian personnel and those who have lost their lives working for humanitarian cause.

She said UNESC was committed to providing humanitarian support and service to the needy, internally displaced persons through capacity building and training, emergency food and shelter, health and medical assistance, logistics and transport, and volunteering.

She said, “We are using this medium to pay tributes to humanitarian workers killed and injured in the course of their work and also to honour all aid and health workers who continue, despite the odds, to provide life-saving support and protection to people most in need.

“Being a humanitarian means helping people who are suffering and saving lives any time and any place in the world and it also requires being responsible and conscious of circumstances of the people’s lives.”

Chairman, African UNESC, Nathan Vincent called for collaboration for Nigeria to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

He said: “A global survey showed 74% of people are aware of the SDGs. Three out of four adults (74%) globally have some awareness of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, according to a survey commissioned by the World Economic Forum.

“This is why we have called all of you together today to join forces with UNESC to make the SDGs in Nigeria a great success by supporting our endeavours.”