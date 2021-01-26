By SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH,

The late Hon. Senior Evangelist Solomon Ojadah, who died on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the age of 72 is father to Amb. (Dr) Jonathan Ojadah, who is the project development Manager to the First Tourism Megacity in Africa (Numatville), an acronym for National Unity Museum and Trade Tourism Village located in Panda, Karu LGA, Nassarawa, in the outskirts of Abuja.

The Head of the Ojadah family; Solomon Daniel Ojadah will on Friday February 05, 2021 be laid to rest at Ayobo Cementary in Ipaja- Ayobo Local Government Area (LGA) of Lagos State.

According to a statement from the family, the burial activities will begin on Thursday February 04, 2021 with service of songs at the late Solomon Ojadah’s residence by 5pm in Lagos while the burial interments / laying to rest & funeral holds on Friday, Feb. 05, 2021.

He was a devout Christian in his lifetime who lived an exemplary Christian life and was known for humility, kindness, and generosity.

Honourary Senior Evangelist Solomon Ojadah Daniel together with his wife raised their biological and non-biological children with strong Christian and moral values of integrity, hard work and perseverance.

He was an enterprising and skilled technician who was indeed a real helpmate to his family in providing quality education and Good moral values to all his children and many others who had the opportunity to live with him or encounter him.

He is survived by wife, 2 children & 1 grand daughter namely;

Amb. (Dr) Jonathan Ojadah (Son),

Ms. Sarah Funmilayo Ojadah (Daughter),

Ms. Jessica Eloho Ojadah (Grand Daughter)

Amb. Jonathan Daniel facilitated the allocation of over 700 Free Complimentary plots of land to Nigerian celebrities including Media Personals, Sport Icons, Beauty Queens, Artists, Actors & Important personalities in the society.

Amb. Jonathan is also the National President/Founder, Arise O Nigeria, Ambassador Of the African Union ECOSSOC Nigeria & Country Rep. (Nigeria) Of the UN International Human Rights Commission.