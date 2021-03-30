ADVERTISEMENT

BY ABUBAKAR YUNUSA,

The UN Women Country Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms Comfort Lamptey, has commended the Federal Government of Nigeria for the strong political will in combating human trafficking in the country through the 2015 amendment of NAPTIP Act and the adoption of Nation-al Gender Policy in 2008.

Lamptey made the commendation during the launch and dissemination of NAPTIP Gender policy and the implementation strategy in Abuja, yesterday.

According to her, the US annual global assessment of human trafficking last year, Nigeria dropped from its ranking on tier 2, which shows Nigeria is among countries with worrisome indicators of trafficking in person.