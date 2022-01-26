United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutierrez has denounced the military takeover in Burkina Faso even as pro–coup supporters have rallied in the capital Ouagadougou singing praises of the coup leaders who on Monday toppled the government of Roch Christian Kabore.

The whereabouts of Kabore as well as Prime Minister Lassina Zerbo and other senior officials are unknown.

The UN chief in a statement issued yesterday from its headquarters in New York, said “I am deeply concerned with the recent coup d’état in Burkina Faso. The role of the military must be to defend their countries and their peoples, not to attack their governments and to fight for power.

“We have, unfortunately in the region, terrorist groups, we have threats to international peace and security. My appeal is for the armies of these countries to assume their professional role as armies, to protect their countries and re-establish democratic institutions.”

When informed that some citizens of the country are celebrating the coup in the streets, the Secretary-General said “there are always celebrations for these kinds of situations. It’s easy to orchestrate them, but the values of democracy do not depend on the public opinion at one moment or another. Democratic societies are a value that must be preserved. Military coups are unacceptable in the 21st century.”

France, the former colonial master of Burkina Faso and the Nigerian government have also condemned the coup, which is the third in West Africa in 18 months, following coups in Mali and Guinea last year.

The coup leaders detained the deposed democratically-elected Kabore in the volatile state on Monday amid deepening anger at his handling of violence by armed groups.

The Sahel country now lies in the hands of the Patriotic Movement for Preservation and Restoration (MPSR), the name of a group led by Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

“We called for President Kabore’s departure several times, but he didn’t listen to us. The army heard us and understood,” Lassane Ouedrago, an activist in a grassroots group, told AFP news agency at the rally in Ouagadougou.

“As far as we’re concerned, it’s not a coup,” Julienne Traore, a 30-year-old teacher, told AFP.

“It’s the liberation of a country, which was being governed by people who were incompetent.”

Some demonstrators carried Malian and Russian flags – a reference to Mali’s military government, which in 2020 also took power on the back of protests over the response to armed group bloodshed and has recently depended on security ties with Moscow.

Journalist Sam Mednick, reporting from Ouagadougou, said there is “a lot of support for this coup” amid the country’s security crisis.

Young soldiers particularly “who have experience in the field, they think that they can better secure the country than the previous regime who a lot of people said didn’t feel like they had a military strategy”, Mednick said.

On Monday night, a statement signed by Damiba announced the suspension of the constitution, the dissolution of the government and parliament, and the closure of the country’s borders from midnight.

The MPSR will re-establish “constitutional order” within a “reasonable time”, the statement said, adding that a nationwide 9pm to 5am curfew would be enforced.

On Tuesday, the ruling military announced the resumption of air traffic while reopening land borders for vehicles carrying humanitarian, military and essential goods.