United Nations (UN) deputy secretary-general, Amina Mohammed, will today visit the corporate headquarters of LEADERSHIP Group Ltd, Abuja, where she will feature in the newly inaugurated LEADERSHIP Podcast to engage the management on her role at the UN system, especially on gender equality and poverty reduction among others.

According to the schedule released by the LEADERSHIP management, Mohammed, who just secured a second term at the UN, would be ushered into the LAST WORD Podcast Studio between 9:45 am and 10: 15 am, where she would be a guest in a Live stream interview.

The former Nigeria’s minister of environment and former senior special adviser to the president on the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) will have the opportunity to express her impression about the Podcast Studio before her scheduled departure at about 10:30am.

Mohammed turned 60 this month and a very memorable symposium was organised in her honour on Friday in Abuja, as President Muhammadu Buhari and other dignitaries eulogised her for her amazing achievements both at the local and international levels.

President Buhari in a speech delivered by his chief of staff, Ibrahim Gambari, described Mohammed as a “purpose-driven technocrat and an inspiration to young people,” while former president of Liberia, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, described Mohammed as “ an extraordinary African woman, who is a global leader.”