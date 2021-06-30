BY JONATHAN NDA-ISAIAH, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the United Nations (UN) Food Systems is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s plan to lift 100million Nigerians out of poverty within a decade.

Osinbajo, who is also leading the federal government’s collaboration with the United Nations to improve Nigeria’s food systems, said the sustainable food system effort fits into the plan of the Buhari administration to eliminate poverty across Nigeria.

He said the effort is to attack the menace of hunger, combat malnutrition, and reduce poor diet-related diseases among others.

The federal government and the United Nations had led series of public dialogues at national and sub-national levels that culminated in the presentation of the Nigeria Food Systems mapping report to state governments across the six geo-political zones.

Osinbajo in a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande , made the presentation at a Consolidatory Dialogue for the UN Food Systems Summit held in Abuja, and attended by some state governors, the deputy secretary-general of the UN, Ms. Amina Mohammed, members of the Federal Executive Council, Nigeria’s development partners and other dignitaries from the academia, private and public sectors.

He said aside from the goal of realising the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and guaranteeing food security for a growing population, the sustainable food systems effort fits into the plan of the Buhari administration to eliminate poverty across Nigeria.

According to the vice president, “for the government of Nigeria, our commitment to sustainable food systems is one of the key strategies for eliminating poverty across Nigeria.

“We know that our target of lifting a hundred million Nigerians out of poverty within a decade is only achievable if we focus on substantially improving agriculture and food systems which assure us of not just good food, but also jobs.

“This perspective on addressing hunger, malnutrition and poverty runs through our policy frameworks, including our recently launched National Poverty Reduction and Growth Strategy, and our Nutrition Policy that addresses the issues of a sustainable and nutrition sensitive food system.”

The president had previously named the vice president as chairman of the steering committee to oversee the implementation of the National Poverty Reduction and Growth Strategy. The VP is also the chairman of the National Council on Nutrition.