The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for ongoing investments in infrastructure and human capital development with notable progress in education, healthcare, and economic growth.

Kallon, who spoke yesterday during a visit to Enugu State where he interacted with the deputy governor, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo and members of the State Executive Council, also commended the governor’s push for the South-East to work in unity to advance the peace and development of the region as well as his ongoing efforts at addressing insecurity.

“You (Ugwuanyi) are indeed a champion of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in action and service to your people in Enugu State”, Mr. Kallon added, while applauding the state government for the investments made in enhancing security in the state.

He urged the governor to continue to strengthen his administration’s investment in security institutions to create an enabling environment for peace and security and nurture a whole of society approach in managing security in the state.

He said the mission to Enugu State was to reinforce the partnership between the UN and the state government to address the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic and accelerate implementation of the SDGs to build back better; and to continue to create durable solutions for economic transformation in the state.

Hon. Mrs. Ezeilo welcomed Mr. Kallon and his entourage to the Government House and appreciated the United Nations for contributions to the development of Enugu State in particular and Nigeria in general.