United Nations (UN) at the weekend held consultative meeting with stakeholders in Nasarawa State to get their inputs in the development of the new UN Development Sustainable Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF). The stakeholders represented the North Central zone at the meeting.

UN resident coordinator in Nigeria, Mrs Comfort Lante, told the audience in Lafia, the state capital that the new framework that would span between 2023 and 2027, is to replace the current UNSDPF that covers 2018-2022.

She said the UNSDPF is aimed at curbing the identified developmental challenges in partnership with the federal government.

Comfort in addition said that the implementation of the current UNSDPF is now in its last year of implementation.

“The new document is expected to provide the framework for the next phase of partnership and cooperation towards accelerating achievement of the 2030 agenda.

“Twenty-eight agencies of United Nations, with 24 residents and four non-residents in Nigeria are working in partnership with FG towards addressing all identified development challenges,” she said.

While explaining that the stakeholders represented North Central zone, she added that similar stakeholders meeting would hold in the remaining five geo-political zones of the country.

She said the consultation would ensure that no one is left behind and developmental concerns of Nigerians are captured and conceptualized in the document.

Nasarawa State governor Abdullahi Sule expressed gratitude to the United Nations for the choice of the state for the North-central consultative meeting.

Governor Sule said the government has domesticated the National Action Plan for revitalization of Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in order to achieve the objectives of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The secretary to the state government (SSG), Mohammed Ubandoma said the meeting was apt given that the nation is striving to recover from hardship occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.