…As Senate tasks states on VAPP Act domestication. The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women) has pledged to offer technical support to Nigeria’s Constitution Review exercise being undertaken by the National Assembly.

The Deputy Country Representative, UN-Women, Mr Lansana Wonneh, yesterday, assured of the organisation’s readiness to offer technical support to the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution when he led a delegation on a visit to the Deputy Senate President,

Ovie Omo-Agege, in his office in Abuja.

While applauding the Senate for making Gender Equality for Women and Girls one of the thematic areas of the exercise, he also lauded the passing of the Sexual Harassment Bill by the Red Chamber.

Wonneh also highlighted the various ways the organisation has helped in promoting issues of gender equality in the country.

“We are here to commit our partnership. As the UN organisation particularly looking at gender equality and empowerment of women, we want to pledge our commitment to supporting the effort of the constitution review process; to work with your committee and every other stakeholder in promoting the issues of gender equality, which is a fundamental development building block that can put any country to wherever they aspire to go to,” he said.

Responding, the deputy president of the Senate and chairman, Senate Adhoc Committee on Constitution Review, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, who welcomed the UN agency’s pledge, also called on states yet to domesticate the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act to do so.

LEADERSHIP Weekend reports that the UN Women is the United Nations’ body dedicated to gender equality and women empowerment.

The Delta Central lawmaker assured women that their interests would be protected, but not to the detriment of the constitutional provisions against discrimination of whatever form.

He called on the executive arm of government to always engage the legislature before signing treaties and agreements. This, he explained, will enable accelerated domestication by the National Assembly.

“We have had some form of disconnect between the Executive and Legislative

arms of government. Frankly, we want to be carried along before entering into some of these treaties and agreements because Section 12 of the 1999 Constitution requires the involvement of the National Assembly for any of that to become effective. And, unfortunately, that was not done. That is why we have that drawback with respect to the Beijing Declaration.

He also asked the organisation to help in mobilising the House of Representatives in concurring to the Sexual Harassment Bill passed by the Senate as well as the domestication of the VAPP Act in all the states of the Federation.

By BODE GBADEBO