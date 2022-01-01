United Nations Secretary General Antonio Gutierrez has called for vaccination for everyone around the world against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic even as he lamented an unequal distribution of the vaccines.

The UN chief in his New Year message to the world said: “The world welcomes 2022 with our hopes for the future being tested by deepening poverty and worsening inequality; by an unequal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines; by climate commitments that fall short and by ongoing conflict, division, and misinformation.

“These are not just policy tests. These are moral and real-life tests. And they are tests that humanity can pass if we commit to making 2022 a year of recovery for everyone.”

He stressed that the recovery from the pandemic should be with a bold plan to vaccinate every person, everywhere; as well as recovery for world economies with wealthier countries supporting the developing world with financing, investment and debt relief.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Recovery from mistrust and division with a new emphasis on science, facts and reason; Recovery from conflicts with a renewed spirit of dialogue, compromise and reconciliation, and recovery for our planet with climate commitments that match the scale and urgency of the crisis,” he said.

The UN chief also said that moments of great difficulty are also moments of great opportunity, stressing that the world can come together in solidarity and to unite behind a solution that can benefit all people and to move forward together with hope in what the human family can accomplish.

ADVERTISEMENT