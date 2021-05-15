ADVERTISEMENT

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, yesterday issued an urgent appeal for all parties involved the escalation of violence in the occupied Palestinian enclave of Gaza and Israel to “immediately cease the fighting”.

Guterres, in a statement by his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, called on parties to cease fighting or risk creating an “uncontainable security and humanitarian crisis”.

The UN chief said: “The ongoing military escalation has caused great suffering and destruction. It has claimed scores of civilian lives, including, tragically, many children.

“The fighting has the potential to unleash an uncontainable security and humanitarian crisis and to further foster extremism, not only in the occupied Palestinian territory and Israel, but in the region as a whole,” he said.

Guterres, who called for meditation efforts to intensify a cease fire, said the UN was “actively involved in such efforts”, which are also key to maintaining the lifesaving flow of aid to Gaza.

Similarly, the UN humanitarian affairs coordination office (OCHA) also raised the alarm on Friday over the continued escalation of violence, noting that civilians on both sides were bearing the brunt. (NAN)