The United Nations is seeking to raise more than $600m (£434m) in aid for Afghanistan, warning the country is facing a major humanitarian crisis.

The organisation will hold a conference in Geneva on Monday where it will call for international support following the Taliban takeover last month.

“Afghans urgently need food, medicine, health services, safe water [and] sanitation” the UN said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It added that the $600m target would bring “vital relief” to millions.

“The country faces an extremely dire situation and is confronted with protracted conflict, severe drought and the Covid-19 pandemic in a context where… almost half of the population were already in need of aid,” a UN statement said.

“Recent developments have increased their vulnerability,” it added. “The economy is grinding to a halt with cash in short supply. Concern for the rights of women and girls is rising.”