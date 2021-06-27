The Renewable Energy Bill has been in the Senate since March 2021 and no further legislative action has been taken on it.

Sponsored by Sen Stella Oduah, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Anambra State, the bill seeks to give access to clean and renewable energy to Nigerians.

The bill was read for the first time on 10/03/2021. Since then, no further legislative action has been done.

Nigeria as a country with so much potential, using more renewable energy can lower the prices of power and excessive demand for natural gas and coal, it was gathered.

Experts say the bill on renewable energy will increase competition, diversify energy supplies and protect consumers when fossil fuel prices spike.

Nigerians are calling on the sponsor of the bill and the Senate to expedite actions on the renewable energy bill.A