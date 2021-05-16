In October, 2019, the Nigerian Senate, through its Committee on Public Accounts, commenced an investigation into the alleged spending of over N65 billion on the desilting and clearing of water hyacinth in the Niger Delta region awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) under its emergency programme.

What was budgeted for the project, according to the chairman of the committee, Mathew Urghohide, was N2.5 billion.

But the management of NDDC at the time spent over N65 billion for the silting and clearing of water hyacinth in the region.

A petition was submitted to the Senate and a letter of invitation was extended to the management of NDDC.

The head failed to appear on the ground that she was ill. The Senate Committee on Public Accounts couldn’t allow her representative to make a presentation after introducing himself.

The lawmakers demanded that then acting managing director of NDDC, Enyia Akwagaga, should appear in five days with necessary documents concerning the contract. She failed to do so, asking for more time.

On a different date, Enyia brought documents for the budget of clearing of the water hyacinth which the committee chairman said was insufficient.

So many changes have taken place at the NDDC between October, 2019 and May, 2021. The Senate is yet to unravel the mystery behind the spending of N65 billion on a project N2.5 billion was budgeted for.