The possibility of a change of leadership in the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) was still hazy yesterday as Niger State governor, Abubakar Sanni-Bello, presided over the affairs of the party, saying he was doing so in acting capacity.

Bello, a member of the party’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), who spoke immediately after administering oath of office on new state chairmen of the party, noted that he was acting chairman in the absence Yobe State governor and chairman of the party’s national caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni.

Uncertainty had enveloped the party following media reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had sacked Buni and in his stead, appointed Governor Sani Bello to take over.

Yesterday morning, security operatives cordoned the national secretariat of the governing party, preventing staff and party members from entering the place, even as the road leading to the secretariat was blocked, making it difficult for motorists to have access to the area.

Governor Bello who arrived in the APC national secretariat amid cheers from some party members who referred to him as chairman said he has the blessing of President Buhari to pilot the affairs of the party.

He held a meeting with members of the caretaker committee before inaugurating the APC state chairman.

Speaking with journalists after administering oath of office on the state chairmen, Bello said, “The state chairmen took their oath of office today and we discussed progress made so far on convention and what needs to be done next so that we will achieve the March 26 date for Convention.

When asked about the capacity in which he presided over the inauguration of the state chairmen, he said, “Acting chairman; I have been acting for a while since the chairman (Buni) traveled.

On whether he was truly asked by the president to take over from Buni as reported, Governor Sani Bello declined comment, saying, “You said news! No comment.”

The governor’s stance confirmed the position of the party’s national caretaker committee, which dismissed the removal of Governor Buni as fake news.

Secretary of the committee, Senator James Akpan Udohedehe, in a statement, denied any change of leadership in the party, describing it as fake news.

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to sponsored media reports on an imaginary leadership change in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

“The media report is fake news and should be disregarded. The APC is a progressive political party guided by rules. Leadership changes are not announced by ‘sources’ through name dropping in the media.

“We urge our teeming supporters, members and indeed the general public to remain calm and support the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC CECPC to conduct a rancour-free and credible national convention deserving of our great party”.

Governor Bello also received the report of the APC zoning committee.

Chairman of the committee and Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, who submitted the report stormed the party secretariat in the company of deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege and five APC governors.

The governors are Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Babajid Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), and Babagana Zulum (Borno).

Receiving the report, the acting caretaker committee chairman commended members of the zoning committee for doing a good job.

He said, “I would like to thank you for this assignment handled in a very mature manner. This is the beginning of good things to come to our party. This exercise was hitch free and by God’s grace every other exercise will be hitch free”.

A statement by his chief press secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, noted that Governor Sani Bello described the zoning system as a representation of fairness and equity in the party.

The chairman of the APC zoning committee, Governor Abdulrazaq, who thanked the party for the opportunity to serve, said the committee’s assignment was completed within the time frame of the responsibility.

The committee was inaugurated to ensure a just and equitable sharing formula of leadership positions in all the geopolitical zones in the country.

After receiving the report, Governor Bello said, “Most of my colleagues are here to support me to receive the report. You know the zoning committee report is a very important one. And all the governors here are here to support me. Now, at zonal level, they can go and do their work”.

On whether what is happening in the party has the blessing of the president, he simply said, “Of course”.

Deputy national publicity secretary of the APC had on Sunday called on the Niger State governor to jettison the move to call for a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting without the authorisation of the party’s national caretaker committee chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Nabena alleged that the plot by the Niger State governor to destabilise the governing party had been on for a while because of his vice presidential ambition in 2023, hence his plan to convey a NEC meeting.

In a statement released in Abuja, the APC chieftain said Governor Sani Bello was just an ordinary member of the national caretaker committee (CECPC) and not the chairman or secretary.

He stated: “I am using this medium to call on our leaders across the states to caution Governor Sani Bello of Niger State. The presidency should also call him in order to immediately drop the plan to convey a NEC meeting without the knowledge of Governor Mai Mala Buni and the Secretary of the CECPC.”

Nabena added that the large interest of the majority should be bigger than the personal ambition of Governor Sani Bello.

Meanwhile, a source within the APC national caretaker committee said yesterday night that before travelling to Dubai for medical checks last week, Governor Mai Mala Buni officially handed over to Governor Sani Bello to pilot the affairs of the party in his absence.

Buni’s initial intention, according to the source who is a party chieftain, was to ask former Senate President Ken Nnamani or the national secretary of the caretaker committee, John James Akpanudoedehe.

He was however discouraged by some persons within the party, especially state governors, who insisted on a neutral person to run the party in Buni’s absence”.

Attempts by this paper to get the reaction of Governor Buni did not turn out as calls made and text messages sent to his director-general on Press Affairs were not responded.

But a source close to the governor told LEADERSHIP that they only heard the news of Buhari’s sack of Buni like every other Nigerian reading the papers.

Buhar Didn’t Order Buni’s Sack – Lukman

Reacting to the development, immediate-past director general of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, faulted the report that President Buhari ordered the sack of Governor Buni.

Lukman said the said report was planted by those sympathetic to Buni in order to cast President Buhari in the mold of a dictator.

He alleged that there are several allegations against the Buni-led CECPC, including the one that the committee had procured a court order against holding the national convention on March 26 and was ready to present the order a few days to the national convention.

The former PGF DG said, “The sensational but mischievously planted news in some media is that President Buhari has sacked His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni as APC CECPC Chairman and replaced him with His Excellency, Abubakar Sani Bello as Sole Administrator.

“This is a clear misrepresentation of all the internal contests in APC aimed at rescuing the party from the mutinous leadership of His Excellency Mai Mala Buni, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe and their few collaborators.

“The truth is that President Buhari, like most party leaders and members, is highly disappointed at the serial cases of deliberate efforts by His Excellency Mai Mala Buni and his associates to block the APC Convention from holding based on alleged personal ambitions.

“Between November 2021 and January 2022, the APC Convention had to be postponed three times because of deliberate refusal to initiate most of the processes required, such as booking the venue for the Convention and serving the statutory three weeks’ notice to INEC.

“In addition, there were other serious allegations against the leadership of His Excellency Mai Mala, which include the discovery that his group, since November 2022, had obtained a Court injunction against the Convention and are waiting until three or two days to the Convention before serving it on the party to succeed in blocking the March 26 APC Convention from holding.

“The plot is that His Excellency Mai Mala wants to continue to run the affairs of the party and conduct the party’s primary where candidates for 2023 elections would emerge. Based on that there are specific allegations of His Excellency Mai Mala striking some deals with some Presidential aspirants to ensure their emergence as the Presidential Candidate of APC for the 2023 elections”.

Noting that the report on President Buhari sacking Buni was planted, Lukman said, “As part of the plot, once they heard that President Buhari has agreed with some party leaders that necessary steps to save the party should be taken, which require change of the CECPC leadership, they decided to present it in the media that the President has sacked His Excellency Mai Mala Buni as the Chairman of the CECPC and appointed His Excellency Abubakar Sani Bello as Sole Administrator.

“This is mischievously designed to present both the party and President Buhari as being undemocratic. To the contrary, internal organs of the party with all the statutory powers to effect all the necessary changes will be used to give effect to all the aspirations of President Buhari, party leaders and members to rescue the APC from the decidedly depraved leadership of His Excellency Mai Mala.

“Anybody that will emerge as a replacement of His Excellency Mai Mala and the Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe as Chairman Secretary and Secretary will have all the requisite mandate of the organs vested with such responsibility as provided by the Constitution of the party.

“This is the time when His Excellency Mai Mala and Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe and all their collaborators are required to demonstrate their loyalty to the party and President Buhari.”

APC Governors In Closed Door Meeting

Meanwhile, governors elected on the platform of the APC yesterday met behind closed doors at Borno State governor’s lodge.

Although details of the meeting was still not clear at the time of filing this report, LEADERSHIP gathered that the meeting which lasted for over four hours dwelled on the crisis rocking the party over rumours of a change in the party’s leadership.

Present at the meeting were governors of Borno, Katsina, Gombe, Lagos, Ogun, Kebbi, Kogi, Niger, Kwara, Kano and Imo.